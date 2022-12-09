BJP functionaries detained for trying to garland Ambedkar statue in Madurai

December 09, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Twenty-four BJP functionaries, including four women, were detained as they tried to garland the newly unveiled Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Perungudi junction in Madurai even as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre raised objections to it on Friday.

Earlier, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the statue, in the presence of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, amidst a large number of party functionaries and workers.

After the leaders left the venue, the BJP functionaries, led by district party president A. Sasikumar, attempted to pay floral tribute to the statue, which led to a quarrel between the two party cadres.

To avoid any untoward incident, Avaniyapuram police detained the BJP functionaries, said the police, adding that the BJP cadre would be permitted to pay tribute to the statue on a different day.