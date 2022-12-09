  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

BJP functionaries detained for trying to garland Ambedkar statue in Madurai

December 09, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four BJP functionaries, including four women, were detained as they tried to garland the newly unveiled Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Perungudi junction in Madurai even as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre raised objections to it on Friday.

Earlier, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the statue, in the presence of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, amidst a large number of party functionaries and workers.

After the leaders left the venue, the BJP functionaries, led by district party president A. Sasikumar, attempted to pay floral tribute to the statue, which led to a quarrel between the two party cadres.

To avoid any untoward incident, Avaniyapuram police detained the BJP functionaries, said the police, adding that the BJP cadre would be permitted to pay tribute to the statue on a different day.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.