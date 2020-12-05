BJP election campaign vehicle attacked

TENKASI

An election campaign vehicle of the BJP, which was used for the ongoing local body electioneering in Kerala, was reportedly attacked by unidentified persons as the vehicle was on its way to the neighbouring State from Puliyarai near Tenkasi on Saturday evening.

As the civic polls in neighbouring Kerala is to be held on December 8, electioneering has reached the crescendo as canvassing of votes would come to an end on December 6. When the vehicle, which was used for electioneering in Aryankaavu areas, was returning to Kerala via Kattalaikudiyiruppu near Puliyarai after the campaign at Achchankovil on Saturday evening, the speeding vehicle almost hit a two-wheeler.

As an altercation broke out between the bike riders and the driver of the campaign vehicle, a few more reached the spot to damage the banners and the BJP flags.

Following the incident, a group of BJP cadre, who gathered near Kottaivaasal, the Tenkasi – Kerala border, staged a demonstration. Puliyarai police are investigating.