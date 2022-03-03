BJP cadre stage demonstration

TIRUNELVELI

The BJP functionaries staged demonstration here on Thursday.

They said the delimitation of the wards of Chidambarapuram Yokobupuram village panchayat had been done with the “ulterior motive” to ensure the victory of Christian candidates by reducing the number of Hindu voters in each ward. As a Christian had become the president of Chidambarapuram Yokobupuram village panchayat, he was refusing to create basic amenities in the ward 1 where Hindus were living in large number.

Leading the agitation, BJP’s district president Maharajan said the “unjust” delimitation of wards had resulted in the victory of the Christian candidate from Yakobupuram who had become the president.

“He is refusing to create basic amenities in the ward where the Hindus live in large number. If the panchayat administration refuses to set things right, we’ll settle down the affected people on the Collectorate premises,” he said.