BJP cadre held for bid to take out rally

Sivakasi

Over 240 BJP cadre were picked up on Thursday when they tried to take out a procession without police permission from Sivakasi to Virudhunagar demanding implementation of a textile park project proposed in Sattur.

With no permission granted for the protest, the police started making preventive arrest of the cadre including state general secretary R. Srinivasan who had assembled at different places across the district.

The party wanted the State Government to expeditiously implement the mega textile park project proposed with Central Government funding. It criticised the State government of having failed to execute the textile processing cluster proposed at Tamaraikulam near Kariyapatti following opposition from local villagers.

The Rs. 150 crore project was proposed to set up with Central funding. The BJP said that 2,000 persons would have got job opportunity. The delay should not cost the State a mega textile park as it could go to some other State, the BJP had cautioned.