BJP-AMMK alliance possible: Nagendran

There was a possiblity of Bharatiya Janata Party aligning with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the ensuing Assembly elections after the release of its leader V.K. Sasikala from the prison, said BJP State vice-president Nainar Nagendran.

“Anything is possible in politics,” Mr. Nagendran said when asked about the possible alliance with the AMMK. Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Nagendran said the BJP cadre would have to accept it if the party’s high command decided to go with the AMMK.

To a question that AMMK was in touch with the BJP in connection with the release of Ms. Sasikala, the former State Minister said Ms. Sasikala would be released after serving her jail term.

Earlier, he said All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was unlikely to announce its Chief Minister’s candidate on October 7. However, he added that till now, the BJP was in alliance with the AIADMK. “BJP will be happy if the AIADMK cadre remain united. However, we will accept whoever is the Chief Ministerial candidate,” he said.