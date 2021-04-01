BJP, allies will receive their worst-ever defeat: Congress

‘Several crores of people have lost their employment’

The people of Tamil Nadu, who will never allow the Bharatiya Janata Party to take roots in the State after having witnessed its misrule at the Centre, are all set to present the worst-ever electoral defeat to the party and its allies in the Assembly election, according to Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC-in-charge of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Nanguneri near here on Tursday, after electioneering in support of Ruby R. Manoharan, Congress candidate for this Assembly segment, Mr. Rao said the BJP, which did not have a single MLA in Tamil Nadu, was ruling the State by arm-twisting “corrupt” Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam, who had to bow before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their wrongdoings.

After successfully experimenting its strategy in adjoining Puducherry, the BJP was planning to execute the scheme in Tamil Nadu also. Political leaders, who were resisting the sinister design of the BJP and objecting to itm were being coerced by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department.

While the Farmers’ Acts and the Citizenship Amendment Act had earned the wrath of the people, Narendra Modi-led Union Government’s economic policies such as GST and demonetisation of high-value currency notes had ruined India’s economy.

After the BJP’s poll promise of creation of two crore jobs every year, several crores of people actually lost their employment as small, marginal and medium industries were wiped-out across the country due to the cascading effect of anti-people and anti-industry economic policies.

“Hence, the people, who are bearing all these pains for the past several years, want to see a change in the State and at the Centre at the earliest. The people of Tamil Nadu, who have seen legendary leaders such as E.V.R. Periyar, Kamaraj and V.O. Chidambaram will never support the BJP and allow it to take roots in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Rao said.

Neglected area

The AIADMK government had neglected Nanguneri where no step had been taken to create employment opportunities for locals even though the Assembly segment was in the Multiproduct Special Economic Zone, for which foundation was laid 20 years ago. For farmers, there was no cold storage facility to preserve their produce to ensure better price. “We’ll concentrate on these crucial issues,” he added.