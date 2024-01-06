GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BIS celebrates 77th Foundation Day

January 06, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Director S.D. Dayanand, BIS, distributing prize to a student in Madurai on Friday.

Senior Director S.D. Dayanand, BIS, distributing prize to a student in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Marking the 77th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), speakers emphasised sustainable manufacturing practices for achieving a continuous success and compete with international products.

The BIS in Madurai organised a series of events with an objective to create an awareness among the educational institutions of the significance of standards and quality and also urged the industries to adapt to the changes happening in the globe.

Industrialist M. Somasundaram from Tiruchi mentioned as how the Indian Standards help manufacturers become more accountable, responsible and competitive in the fields. He wanted the producers to utilise BIS guidelines for manufacturing world renowned quality products.

Jignesh Kumar representing a cement manufacturing unit spoke on the importance of BIS CARE App, which helped create awareness among common man of quality and standardisation.

The BIS Madurai Senior Director S.D. Dayanand in his welcome address gave an outline on the history of BIS since 1947 and its evolution over the years. The Madurai branch was established in 2021, he said.

The BIS Joint Directors Hemalatha P. Panicker and V. Ramesh gave an overview of the BIS, explained the features of BIS Care App and the salient features of the Indian Standard IS 14650:2023, Unalloyed and Alloyed Steel Ingot and Semi-finished Products for Re-Rolling Purposes.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, competitions were conducted in 11 different educational institutions. Cash prizes and certificates were awarded to the winners.

All India Radio provided a live coverage at schools, extending the reach of the celebrations beyond the school premises. The licensees who have been manufacturing conforming products consistently for the past three years were felicitated, a press release said.

