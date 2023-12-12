HamberMenu
Bid on VAO’s life over withdrawing POCSO case booked against youth in Virudhunagar

The government official was a witness in the case registered by Sattur Taluk police after Siva, son of Marimuthu married a minor girl in 2020

December 12, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - SATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A village administrative officer, K. Muthiah (49) of Kathalampatti, was assaulted by a gang threatening him to withdraw the POCSO case registered against a youth for marrying a minor girl in 2020 in Virudhunagar district.

The police said that Muthiah was a witness in the case registered by Sattur Taluk police after Siva, son of Marimuthu married a minor girl. The youth was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

When Muthiah was going on a motorbike from Narayanapuram to Panayadipatti, the gang that was following him, waylaid him at Melapudur.

Marimuthu abused Muthiah for his son being imprisoned. He threatened him to withdraw the POCSO case registered against his son. Stating that he had four wheelers with him, Marimuthu had reportedly threatened to bump the VAO and his family members off.

Even as one of them tried to pull his helmet and attack him with a machete, the VAO took to heels and escaped.

Based on his complaint, the Sattur Taluk police have booked Marimuthu and three others for attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, threatening him to give false evidence and for criminal intimidation.

