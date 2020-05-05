Bharatiraja advised home-quarantine

THENI

Cine director Bharatiraja, who arrived here from Chennai by road on Tuesday, has been advised to remain in home quarantine by municipal officials. Though he tested negative to COVID-19 virus, the officials said that as Mr. Bharatiraja came from Chennai, a red zone, he has been advised to stay indoors. He lives in NRT Nagar here and a quarantine sticker has been pasted as a precaution.