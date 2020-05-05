Madurai

Bharatiraja advised home-quarantine

THENI

Cine director Bharatiraja, who arrived here from Chennai by road on Tuesday, has been advised to remain in home quarantine by municipal officials. Though he tested negative to COVID-19 virus, the officials said that as Mr. Bharatiraja came from Chennai, a red zone, he has been advised to stay indoors. He lives in NRT Nagar here and a quarantine sticker has been pasted as a precaution.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 10:52:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/bharatiraja-advised-home-quarantine/article31512136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY