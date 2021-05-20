More beds with oxygen facility coming up

Collector H Krishnanunni inspected a COVID-19 isolation ward here on Thursday.

He visited the oxygen plant and checked the stock availability of basic drugs at the pharmacy in the Government Hospital.

According to doctors, close to 190 patients were admitted in the Theni Government Medical College Hospital while 106 patients were in other Government Hospitals in the district. Around 80 patients were in treatment at private hospitals and 629 persons with mild symptoms, but tested positive for COVID-19 virus were in different COVID care centres.

There were 4,178 people in home quarantine across the district.

He told reporters that oxygen was sufficient in the district. He said tough restrictions would bring in results with a declining trend very soon.

According to the state medical bulletin, 30,003 patients had so far (May 20) been reported with COVID-19 positive. Of this, 24,406 had been discharged. There were 5,314 active cases in the district.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi said that the deployment of drone cameras in surveillance has been very effective. In the last two days, they had imposed fine and also seized vehicles from people who were found to be wandering without reason.

Only those exempt by the government were permitted to step out of their houses. The barricades erected in the district at 45 locations had come in handy in conducting checks.

The police said that they had installed check posts near the border where people from Kerala brought essentials to Tamil Nadu.