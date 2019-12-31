Barring stray incidents, Madurai witnesses brisk polling

MADURAI

Brisk polling was witnessed across Madurai district during the second phase of the rural local body elections held on Monday. The district recorded a polling percentage of 79.45 – 78.20 for men, 80.69 for women and 3.70 for others – in the second phase. The combined percentage of votes polled in the two phases stood at 78.32. A few stray incidents disrupting polls were reported, officials from the district administration said.

Collector T.G. Vinay said a sizeable number of voters across the seven unions – Usilampatti, Chellampatti, Sedapatti, T. Kallupatti, Kallikudi, Tirumangalam and Tirupparankundram – turned up to cast their votes.

“In the second phase, 5,71,072 voters cast their votes in 1,093 polling stations. A total of 220 polling stations in these panchayat unions have been adjudged vulnerable and sensitive. They are monitored through a web camera, video camera and by a micro observer. A total of 8,918 polling officers have been appointed,” he said.

In various places, candidates of political parties were seen entering polling booths and campaigning within 100-metre line in violation of the model code of conduct. At Keeripatti, arguments broke out among police, polling personnel and agents. The agents who were in an inebriated mood began creating a commotion when the Collector was inspecting the booth. Police removed them from the place.

Candidates sporting party shawls were campaigning inside polling stations at Thanakkankulam and Keeripatti. Polling at Iyampatti booth in Sedapatti union was halted for 30 minutes after it was discovered that the ink in ballot papers leaked onto the other sheets.

Speaking to the press at Thanakkankulam Panchayat Union School, the Collector said new books had been provided to the booth to ensure that such incidents did not take place. He said the stamping of the distinguished seal must be ensured so that votes could be counted accurately.

At a polling station in Thanakkankulam, lack of proper lighting facility forced voters to use the light from the mobile phones of polling officers while casting their votes.

At NGO Colony, voters did not receive booth slips, which resulted in a delay in polling. At Nilayur Panchayat Union Primary School, polling started 20 minutes late as the ballot box was said to be open. Officials stopped the polling process to set it right and then restarted the process.

Polling went on till 7.30 p.m. in some polling booths after tokens were issued to the voters who had thronged booths at 4.45 p.m.