Banned tobacco products seized

TENKASI
A surprise check conducted in a godown near Surandai led to the seizure of ₹ 17 lakh-worth banned tobacco products on Wednesday.
Sources in the police said a surprise raid was conducted in a godown in Parankuntrapuram near Surandai in the district on Wednesday morning following information about stocking of banned tobacco products.
The raid, led by Inspector, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chendur Kumar, led to the seizure of ₹ 17 lakh-worth tobacco products and a cargo autorickshaw.
The police team picked up Rajan, 48, of Parankuntraapuram, and Gnanakumar, 38, of nearby Marudhupuram, for interrogation.
During questioning, the duo reportedly told the police that they, on receiving the banned tobacco products from a stockiest, two north Indians based in Tirunelveli and Madurai, had stocked them in the godown to be distributed to the shops in Tenkasi district.
Further investigations are on.
