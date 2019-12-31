Ballot boxes shifted to strongrooms

After the completion of polling in the second phase of elections to rural local bodies on Monday evening, the sealed ballot boxes were shifted to respective strongrooms in the corresponding counting centres in Dindigul and Theni districts, amid tight security.

While a total of 13 centres are allocated for counting in Dindigul district, eight centres have been allocated for Theni district.

Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev has announced re-polling for a polling station at Uppukottai panchayat of Bodi union on January 1.

The decision was announced after a major confusion broke out during the second phase of elections, when a symbol allocated to an independent candidate was found missing from ballot papers.

The discrepancy was found only at 4 p.m. when the booth had registered almost 80% polling.

At Dindigul, Member of Legislative Assembly (Athoor) I. Periyasamy along with other party leaders petitioned the Collector to ensure that the counting process is undertaken as per rules laid down by State Election Commission.

He said that CCTV cameras have to be present at all counting centres.

Mr. Periyasamy also said that victory certificates have to be given to winners immediately after the declaration of results.

Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi also chaired a meeting and instructed election officials to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process.

Contestant killed in accident

V. Guberan, a member of Naam Tamilar Katchi contesting for the post of district ward member in Theni was killed in a road accident on Tuesday.