Balance has to be struck between maintenance of forest and rights of forest dwellers, says HC

March 04, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Forest Department officials to take into account the right of the forest dwellers and the aspect of reserve forest while considering the request of the residents of Velampannai seeking permission to use a pathway in a reserved forest area in Dindigul district.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed in 2016 by V. Palanichamy of Dindigul district. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to allow usage of the pathway from Kolinjipattti to Velampannai villages in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice G. Ilangovan observed that the rights of the forest dwellers have to be protected. At the same time, care also needs to be taken to preserve the flora and fauna of the forest. Balance has to be struck between the maintenance of the forest and the rights of the forest dwellers.

The court directed the petitioner to give an application to the authorities with regard to the right to use the pathway. The Forest Department officials were directed to take a decision in three months. The petition was disposed of.

