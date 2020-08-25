Bail plea of former AIADMK MLA dismissed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of former AIADMK Nagercoil MLA Nanjil A. Murugesan who has been arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a girl in 2017.

Justice V. Bharathidasan observed that the court was not inclined to grant bail to the accused in the case, following which the counsel for the accused agreed to withdraw the bail petition. The former AIADMK MLA has been expelled from the party.

It was said that the former MLA had committed the offence of sexual assault on the 12 year old in 2017 with the connivance of her mother. A case has been registered against Murugesan under the various sections of the POCSO Act.