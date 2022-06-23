Bail granted to stone quarry owner’s son

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to Kumar, one of the main accused in the Tirunelveli stone quarry accident case in which four workers were killed and two others had sustained serious injuries.

In May, six workers were trapped inside a 250 foot deep stone quarry at Adaimithippankulam near Munneerpallam in Tirunelveli district after a giant boulder rolled down into the quarry pit. Four workers died and two others sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The petitioner Kumar, son of quarry owner Selvaraj who is another accused in the case, was arrested on May 16 and remanded in judicial custody. Tirunelveli police booked Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The case of the prosecution was that on May 14 six persons engaged in quarry operations in the land belonging to the petitioner’s father were trapped in the quarry pit. Four workers died. The petitioner submitted that he is innocent and did not commit any offence.

Justice G. Ilangovan took into consideration the period of incarceration of the petitioner and that his father was granted bail by the court. The court directed Kumar to appear before the Tirunelveli police daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

Earlier, the court had granted bail with conditions to Kumar’s father Selvaraj. The court took into account the fact that Selvaraj was 82 years old and was suffering from various health issues. He was directed to stay in Tiruchi and appear before the Tiruchi police for 30 days and thereafter appear before the Tirunelveli police till further orders.