Bail denied 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by a man from Ramanathapuram district, who was arrested last year for being in possession of 260 kg of ganja. He was involved in smuggling the narcotic substance to Sri Lanka, it was submitted.

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed the bail petition filed by Navashkan, who was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court took cognisance of the status report submitted by the State, which said the petitioner used to smuggle ganja to Sri Lanka through boat. The court observed that a large network was involved in the illegal act.