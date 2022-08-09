Bad roads irk residents

The residential area in ward 35 of Dindigul Corporation, behind TNSTC depot unit II on Natham Road, received its first road facility three months ago.

The damaged road at Rathna Nagar on Natham Road in Dindigul causing inconvenience to motorists.

“Roads were laid in April this year after repeated petitions. But they did not last even for a month. Such is the standard of the road work,” said M. Dhanasekaran, a resident of Ratna Nagar.

A large crater was formed and it is filled with water overflowing from the nearby Muthupandi pond as its bund is not very high.

S. Ramadoss, retired Superintendent of TNSTC and an association member, said that the main road is damaged. Vehicular movement has increased a lot. “Commuters from Samiyar Thottam, Burma Colony and Oththakan Paalam as well as heavy vehicles loaded with materials meant for a few small scale industries like ginning factories use this stretch,” he said.

“The heavy vehicular movement has worsened the condition of substandard roads,” said Mr Ramadoss.

The association has installed street name boards and removed overgrown weeds as snakes were spotted there a few months back. “But can we take the responsibility of laying good roads,” he asked.

Rainwater accumulates in the vacant plots. “It is a breeding house for mosquitoes, a home for buffaloes and pigs and the stench is unbearable,” say the residents.

The residents say that the roads will disappear by the end of the monsoon and demand immediate action from the civic authorities.

Lack of underground drainage system and faulty street lights are other issues plaguing the area, said S. Syed Nawas, association president.

“The issue will be looked into at the earliest,” said Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian.