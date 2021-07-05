Baby, found alive, dies in hospital

A newborn baby girl, declared dead, but was found alive on Sunday by the relatives, died on Monday.

Fatima Mary alias Vanarasi, 30, wife of Pilvendra Raja of Thenkarai near Periyakulam who was about seven months pregnant, was admitted to the Theni Medical College Hospital at 12.30 a.m. on Saturday after she reported of labour pain. At around 3.30 a.m. (Sunday), she gave birth to a girl.

However, the doctors said that the baby had died and handed over the body. While taking it to the cremation ground, some of the relatives found some movement in the newborn and rushed to the hospital. The baby was put on ventilator support and was under constant observation but it died on Monday noon.

Dean Balajinathan told mediapersons that he had ordered an inquiry into the lapse. The doctors and paramedical team had been instructed to give an explanation based on which the next course of action would be taken initiated.