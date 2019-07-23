Ayacut associations to be honoured

Seeking to encourage the Ayacut welfare associations involved in kudimaramathu work in association with the Public Works Department – Water Resource Organisation (PWD-WRO), Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao has announced prize money for the top three best associations.

After inspecting the kudimaramathu work, the traditional system of involving the user community in cleaning water bodies at Ekkakudi in Thirupullani block during a tour on Tuesday, he said association which won the first prize would be honoured with a cash award of ₹ 10 lakh.

Associations which won the second and third prizes would be honoured with cash award of ₹ 5 lakh each, he said adding the cash awards would be given by the local panchayats.

In all, 69 water bodies were being developed at a total cost of ₹ 37.59 crore. While 41 tanks under the control of Lower Vaigai basin division, Paramakudi in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvadanai, RS Mangalam and Mudukulathur blocks were developed at a cost of ₹ 23.62 crore, 28 tanks under the control of Gundar basin sub-division, Madurai, in Mudukulathur, Kadaladi and Kamuthi blocks were being developed at a cost of ₹ 13.97 crore.

The water bodies were being developed with 10% contribution by the Ayacut welfare associations and the balance with government contribution. The associations which were involved in kudimaramathu work have registered and opened bank accounts. They were given GST and PAN numbers, he said.

Under kudimaramathu, bunds of water bodies were strengthened, supply channels were cleaned up and weirs and sluices were repaired. The PWD and revenue officials have marked the boundary lines of water bodies after removing encroachments and removing karuvelam trees, he said.

He said the water body at Ekkakudi, which was being renovated and developed at a cost of ₹ 49 lakh would help to irrigate 104.41 hectares and benefit farmers. PWD-WRO Assistant Engineers P Rajendran, P Anand Babuji and local Ayacut representatives were present during inspection.