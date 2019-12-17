Awareness programme for food business operators held

MADURAI

Food Safety Department organised a programme to create awareness of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2011, among food business operators (FBOs), here on Tuesday.

M. Somasundaram, Designated Officer for Food Safety, Madurai district, addressed the FBOs on the importance and ways of procuring a licence under the Act. “Currently, there are around 6,000 licensed food operators in the city. Through such programmes we are sensitising them that obtaining licences for their businesses is mandatory under the Act,” he said.

Over 100 FBOs from across various sectors took part in the programme. There was widespread use of used cooking oil by hotels and eateries across the district and this issue had to be addressed, said Mr. Somasundaram. The department had launched an initiative, Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO), to recover used oil from vendors and the food industry. The department was also paying ₹25 for every litre of used oil. The oil purchased this way will be used for the production of biodiesel,” he said.

He also said that edible oil, which was not packed, was prohibited for sale under the Act. Packing toys or gifts with food products for infants was also not permissible.

“The cold press oil produced in the city has not been meeting the standards prescribed under the Act. So, the manufacturers must collectively petition the Chief Executive Officer in the department for a solution,” he said.

During an interaction with the Designated Officer, the participants discussed their problems. “Most of the FBOs in the district don’t understand the Act and are unconsciously violating the law. These programmes provide a platform to address this issue,’ he said.