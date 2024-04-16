‘Avoid travel between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m to avoid heat-related ailments’

April 16, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Disaster Management department, as a precautionary measure after increasing temperature every day, has released guidelines for the public to save themselves from heat-related health ailments.

People should avoid stepping out of the houses between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and if it’s unavoidable, enough water or any other liquids for dehydration should be carried with them.

“Avoid keeping pets and children inside parked cars and other vehicles. If people feel any discomfort while under sun, immediately visit a nearby hospital,” the statement said.

An official from the disaster management department, said, “Instead of carrying water, ORS, lemon juice, buttermilk or fruit juices could be carried as they would improve the overall body energy which will prevent dehydration.”

“Animals should also be put under a shade or tree and enough water should be given as they could also suffer from heat strokes and other related issues,” he added.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha who held a consultative meeting with the officials regarding this matter on Tuesday, asked the officials to publish and advertise the precautionary measures to be taken by the public, at important public places to create an awareness.

The public were instructed to contact ‘108’ ambulances for health emergencies. The public could also reach out toll-free numbers 1077 for district control room and 1070 for state control room, in case of emergencies.