Avoid clashes in public interest, Judge urges lawyers, police

The lawyers and the police should avoid clashes in the best interest of the people, especially the litigants, Madras High Court Judge N. Kirubakaran said.

Inaugurating the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Radhapuram, combined court building at Nanguneri and the special court for exclusive trial of Negotiable Instruments Act cases here on Saturday, he said the advocates, who were the assets of judicial system, should discharge their duty to ensure judicial activism and desist from getting involved in face-off with the police, who should also enforce law of the land in an unbiased fashion to ensure rule of law.

There was no need for advocates and the police treating each other as bitter enemies.

If policing and judicial activism were ensured by the people concerned, it would ultimately make the people happy since they would feel that they were safe.

“There is a wrong notion that courts belong to judges and advocates and police stations are the law-enforcers’ fort. However, both the places belong to the common man, for whom justice should be rendered if he or she has to face unjust situations. Ultimately, this wrong notions often lead to clash between the lawyers and the police, which needs to be avoided. We understand that ‘kangaroo courts’ are being conducted in some of the police stations in the presence of the lawyers. If you earn money in the right way, it is good for you. Else, it will, like cancer, certainly kill you one day,” he noted.

The Judge, without recalling any particular incident, reiterated that the enmity and consequent clash between the police and the lawyers should be weeded out in the best interest of the people, especially the litigants. The young advocates should attend the training sessions being organised by the Bar Associations to enrich their knowledge for serving the litigants in a better fashion.

He also appealed to the parents to teach discipline to their children by leading a disciplined life.

“Instead of spending time on machines, spend quality time with your children. Take them to your relatives’ houses and functions which will teach them a lot of good qualities that will certainly reduce crime in the society,” he said.

Justice Anita Sumanth said the trials could be completed on an early note as various special courts had been inaugurated in Tamil Nadu besides the Alternate Disputes Redressal Centres and Lok Adalat.

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V. M. Rajalakshmi said 33 new courts had been inaugurated in Tamil Nadu in 2018-2019 and 15 new court buildings had been constructed on an outlay of ₹ 101.81 crore.

In Tirunelveli district, only 2 of the 52 courts in the district were functioning from rented buildings.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor and advocates from various parts of the district participated in the programme.