Autorickshaw ambulances launched

THOOTHUKUDI

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam cadres have deployed six autorickshaw ambulances across the port town to serve the poor during the lockdown.

As demand for ambulances has increased unprecedentedly during the pandemic, rushing the patients to the nearest or the government hospitals for treatment has become a challenging task, especially for the poor.

With the number of patients, especially the COVID-19 infected, being taken to the hospital is very high, people in need of the services of the ambulances find it tough to get an ambulance in the hour of crisis.

“Having witnessed the plight of the poor, we’ve decided to operate the auto ambulances within Thoothukudi Corporation limits for serving the people round-the-clock within minimum charges. We’ve fitted mini oxygen cylinders in these vehicles and obtained proper permission for operating this service,” said Abdul Ghani, Thoothukudi city president of TMMK.

To avail autorickshaw ambulance service, the public may contact 99523 44782 (for Anna Nagar area), 99941 60650 (for Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital areas), 90036 97630 (for Terespuram area), 88702 83133 (for Zakhir Hussein area), 94433 71393 (for Zailani Street area), 98943 69630 (for Shanmugapuram area) round-the-clock.

“Based on the response from the public and demand for these vehicles, the number of auto ambulances will be increased,” said Thoothukudi city secretary of TMMK Samsudeen.