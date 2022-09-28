Madurai

‘Attack’ Pandi permitted to perform last rites of his mother

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison to permit ‘Attack’ Pandi, a life convict in Madurai Dinakaran office burning case, to perform the last rites of his mother. A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh directed him to surrender before the Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison by 5 pm on September 29.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 8:17:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/attack-pandi-permitted-to-perform-last-rites-of-his-mother/article65947136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY