‘Attack’ Pandi permitted to perform last rites of his mother

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison to permit ‘Attack’ Pandi, a life convict in Madurai Dinakaran office burning case, to perform the last rites of his mother. A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh directed him to surrender before the Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison by 5 pm on September 29.