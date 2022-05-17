Astrologer held for possessing wild animal body parts

Antlers, skins of deer and tortoise shells seized from his house

The deer skins, antlers and tortoise shells that were seized from an astrologer’s house at Reddiyapatti near Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

The Forest Department officials in Dindigul arrested an astrologer under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 here on Monday night for possessing antlers, deer skins and tortoise shells at his house.

Sundaramoorthy, 48, of Reddiapatti, an astrologer and a Siddha practitioner, was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday, said District Forest Officer S. Prabhu.

On receiving information about the illegal possession of animal body parts by the astrologer, a team, led by Assistant Conservator of Forest Nagaiah, Sirumalai Forest Ranger Officers Vijayakumar and Senthil Kumar, Forest Guards Ramkumar and Balakrishnan and Forester Elangovan inspected Sundaramoorthy’s house at Reddiapatti.

The officials seized three antlers of sambar deer, three skins of spotted deer, a set of six fox teeth, a wild boar’s skull, star and common tortoise shells from his house, Mr. Prabhu said.

Further investigation is on.