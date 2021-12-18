Madurai

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurates ‘Nammai Kaakkum 48’ scheme in Tirunelveli

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu hands over Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme card to a beneficiary in Tirunelveli on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The State government’s new scheme of giving free emergency treatment to road accident victims for the first 48 hours was launched here on Saturday.

After Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched the scheme through videoconference, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated the scheme, ‘Nammai Kaakkum 48,’ at Galaxy Hospital in Vannarpet.

Apart from this hospital, the scheme has been introduced in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and eight more private hospitals - Dr. Velan Multispecialty Hospital, Balaji Hospital, Krishna Maternity Hospital, Parvathi Nursing Home, Peace Health Centre, Santhosh Hospital, Shifa Hospital and Sudharshan Platinum Hospital.

Mr. Appavu also handed over Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme cards to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

The hospitals selected for this scheme have been given the password for updating online the free treatment given to the accident victims of any nationality for the first 48 hours as the State government will bear the cost up to ₹1 lakh if the accident occurred within any part of Tamil Nadu. If the victim is unstable and requires continuous treatment even after 48 hours, it will be continued in the same hospital under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme if the treatment has been approved under the scheme.

District panchayat chairman V. S. R. Jegadeesh, Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital M. Ravichandran, Joint Director of Health Services Venkata Rangan, urologist P. Avudiaiyappan, nephrologist J. Balasubramanian, gastroenterologist S. Bhakthavathchalam and cardiologist M.S.L. Mahaboob Subuhani were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2021 11:12:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/assembly-speaker-m-appavu-inaugurates-nammai-kaakkum-48-scheme-in-tirunelveli/article37986238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY