HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Petitions Committee inspects facilities at Palani temple

The members also inspect ponds in Chettinaickenpatti, a road in Thadikombu and an organic fertilizer manufacturing unit at in Dindigul

September 01, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Assembly Petitions Committee inspecting the Corporation organic manure production centre at R.M. Colony in Dindigul on Friday.

Members of Assembly Petitions Committee inspecting the Corporation organic manure production centre at R.M. Colony in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Tamil Nadu Assembly Petitions Committee members on Friday inspected the facilities provided to the devotees at Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani.

The committee, led by Kovi. Chezhiyan, inspected the renovation works taken up along the Girivalam path and the facilities provided for hassle-free darshan for the devotees, sanitation complex, drinking water facilities and the pathway for the devotees to climb up the hillock.

Accompanied by Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi, the committee members inspected the road leading to Soundaraja Perumal Temple in Thadikombu and the renovated car streets, based on the petitions received by the committee in the past.

They also visited ponds in Chettinaickenpatti panchayat that have been desilted to store more water. The local people had earlier petitioned the committee seeking removal of the wild growth from the ponds. Those works were also inspected by the panel members.

The MLAs also inspected the source segregation of solid waste generated in Dindigul Corporation area and the organic fertilizer manufacturing unit functioning in the Corporation garbage dump yard.

Committee members Ayyappan (Cuddalore), V.P. Kandasamy (Sulur), Karthikeyan (Vellore), A. Nallathambi (Tirupattur), M. Babu (Seyyur), K. Ponnusamy (Sernthamangalam), V. Muthuraja (Pudukottai), R. Radhakrishnan (Vriddhachalam), Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan, Dindigul Mayor Ilamathi Jothiprakash and District Revenue Officer S. H. Sheik Mohideen were among those who were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.