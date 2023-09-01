September 01, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Dindigul

Tamil Nadu Assembly Petitions Committee members on Friday inspected the facilities provided to the devotees at Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani.

The committee, led by Kovi. Chezhiyan, inspected the renovation works taken up along the Girivalam path and the facilities provided for hassle-free darshan for the devotees, sanitation complex, drinking water facilities and the pathway for the devotees to climb up the hillock.

Accompanied by Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi, the committee members inspected the road leading to Soundaraja Perumal Temple in Thadikombu and the renovated car streets, based on the petitions received by the committee in the past.

They also visited ponds in Chettinaickenpatti panchayat that have been desilted to store more water. The local people had earlier petitioned the committee seeking removal of the wild growth from the ponds. Those works were also inspected by the panel members.

The MLAs also inspected the source segregation of solid waste generated in Dindigul Corporation area and the organic fertilizer manufacturing unit functioning in the Corporation garbage dump yard.

Committee members Ayyappan (Cuddalore), V.P. Kandasamy (Sulur), Karthikeyan (Vellore), A. Nallathambi (Tirupattur), M. Babu (Seyyur), K. Ponnusamy (Sernthamangalam), V. Muthuraja (Pudukottai), R. Radhakrishnan (Vriddhachalam), Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan, Dindigul Mayor Ilamathi Jothiprakash and District Revenue Officer S. H. Sheik Mohideen were among those who were present.