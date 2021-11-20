Madurai

‘Aspiring entrepreneurs should have clarity of domain’

Madurai

Aspiring entrepreneurs should have clarity of the domain in which they want to focus. It should be clearly defined to be successful, said co-founder of IT firm Mindtree Subroto Bagchi at Shri Manikam Ramaswami Memorial Lecture on Saturday.

He was delivering a special lecture virtually at Thiagarajar School of Management. He said aspirants should also focus on innovation, methodology and use of tools and ensure quality in their venture.

Branding was another important aspect. The purpose was to present the internal value to the external world. Entrepreneurs should love to sell their ideas and focus on the fulfilment of the idea. He said the aspirants never to underestimate anyone.

He said the aspiring entrepreneurs should be open to working in other organisations before starting their own ventures. It would help them in understanding the important aspects and learning from mistakes.

Industrialist Ravi Sam recollected his experiences with Manikam Ramaswami, a renowned Industrialist. He said Ramaswami worked for the uplift of the people and rural development. His development models were used by many, he said.

B.T. Bangera, Chairman, Board of Governors, Thiagarajar School of Management, welcomed the gathering and Principal of Thiagarajar School of Management M. Selvalakshmi proposed a vote of thanks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2021 8:34:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/aspiring-entrepreneurs-should-have-clarity-of-domain/article37598699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY