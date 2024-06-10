As opposed to T.N. govt’s order, public sector banks refuse to dispense monthly assistance to PwD at their houses, say beneficiaries

Differently abled people in Madurai district complain about public sector bank correspondents refusing to deliver their monthly social security assistance at their doorstep as instructed by the Tamil Nadu Government in 2012.

As per the GO, the State government would deposit the assistance amount in public sector banks, which, in turn, should deliver the earmarked amount to the beneficiaries in their houses, said S. Namburajan, State vice-president of TARATDAC (Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled Caregivers).

“In some villages, where bank officials find it difficult to find the houses, temporary kiosks are set up where the beneficiaries come and collect the amount. But, in Madurai, that too is not being followed, and the bank directs the beneficiaries to visit its branch.”

“The GO had mandated that through a bio-metric system, the beneficiaries’ fingerprint should be recorded, which would be used while delivering the assistance,” Mr. Namburajan said.

But the bank officials despite being aware of the procedure force the beneficiaries to collect the amount of around ₹1,500, he added.

He questioned how the beneficiaries who are visually challenged or mobility disabled could afford to spend part of their assistance in travel.

A. Palanimurugan of Madurai with mobility disability said he was asked by SBI Mahatma Gandhi Nagar branch to visit the bank every month to get the monetary assistance.

“They cite various reasons such as problems in reading the fingerprint or identification issues to make us come to the bank every month. Despite knowing the procedure, they continue to force us to be at the bank to receive the amount which we are entitled to,” he added.

Another differently abled woman, Vijayalakshmi from Villapuram, said she too was asked by Indian Bank, Villapuram branch, to visit the bank to get the assistance amount every month.

“I have to spend at least ₹400 for the trip to the bank to get the money. Furter, I have to seek assistance from my family or neighbour every month to reach the bank,” she added.

Mr. Namburajan said the Tamil Nadu government had allocated ₹30 for each beneficiary to facilitate the door-door dispensation of the monetary assistance every month . “When the GO is not followed properly, question arises about what happens to the amount that is being allocated for the specific purpose.”

He suggested that ATM cards be given to beneficiaries through which the money could be handed over to them as it would rule out the practical difficulties attached with the work.