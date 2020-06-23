As cases rise, two more facilities being readied

With 216 COVID-19 cases having been recorded in three days between June 18 and June 20, Government Rajaji Hospital authorities feel their bed capacity limit will be reached soon if the trend continues.
There are 309 patients in the COVID-19 speciality wing of the hospital. Apart from housing patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus, the hospital also accommodates COVID-19 suspects. The bed capacity is 500.
The hospital plans to increase the bed capacity to 600 soon. “If we get 50 positive cases each day, the bed capacity will be exhausted soon as there are only a few discharges. For backup, we also have 150 beds at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur out of which 80 are occupied now. We need to plan ahead as the number of cases are just beginning to rise at a quick rate,” a source said.
Collector T. G. Vinay said the bed strength at the Thoppur hospital would be increased to 250.
They are also planning to convert two quarantine facilities - the Madurai Kamaraj University guest house and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural College campus - into COVID-19 treatment facilities.
“Each has 400 beds but require mattresses. We have decided to keep these two facilities ready,” he said
They would not have oxygen lines but portable oxygen cannisters will be available for use during emergencies. “The Railway Hospital and the taluk hospitals in Melur, Tirupparankundram and Usilampatti also have beds for COVID-19 treatment,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath