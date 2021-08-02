Armed patrol units get body cameras

They have been successful in maintaining a tab on movement of gangsters: CoP

Stepping up its drive against rowdyism and gang rivalry, Madurai city police have provided body cameras to 32 armed patrol teams involved in curbing daytime movement of armed gangsters.

The armed police patrol teams with vehicles have been deployed to keep close surveillance on the activities of rowdy elements and to curtail their illegal activities.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha says the armed patrol teams have been successful in ‘area domination’ and maintaining a tab on the movement of gangsters. Ever since the special two-wheeler patrol was introduced in areas identified as prone to movement of rowdy elements plotting to take revenge on rivals, the number of hurt and attempt to murder cases have come down.

“To further make the role of armed police personnel more transparent, the bike riders have been provided with body-worn cameras. Whenever, there is movement of suspects, or some untoward incident takes place, the rider will switch on the camera that will record the incident. The video clipping can be used as evidence for police investigation,” Mr. Sinha contends.

The city police have registered cases against 144 rowdy elements and legal action has been initiated against them in July.

Further, action under Section 110 Cr.PC was initiated against 232 rowdy elements and crime offenders involved in various criminal offences to ensure their good conduct and bonds were obtained from them.

Twenty-three offenders, who violated bond conditions, have been remanded to judicial custody for getting involved in criminal acts.

During the last month, notorious rowdy elements such as Murugan alias ‘Load’ Murugan, Kaleeswaran and ‘Glamour’ Kali, Kannan alias ‘Kuttai’ Kannan, Kanakkan alias Muniyasamy, Muthuramalingam alias ‘Kurangu’ Muthuramalingam and Kaleeswaran have been arrested and remanded.

Seven rowdies have been detained under the Goondas Act in July and 44 till date.

A total of 771.47 kg of ganja has been seized during this year including last month’s seizure of 52.435 kg.

The Commissioner of Police warns of stern action against rowdy elements and those indulging in illegal activities in the City.