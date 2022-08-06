Armed gang murders parotta stall worker

A parotta stall worker was murdered by an armed gang here on Friday night.

Police said Karkuvel of Third Mile, his accomplices Dinesh and four others, all from Third Mile, used to eat at the parotta stall of Karuppasamy at Kamaraj Nagar on Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai Road and would not pay the bill. Whenever Mr. Karuppasamy and his workers S. Pon Senthil Murugan, 37, of Mudivaithaanenthal, Devaraj of Madaththur and Samuel, 37, of Sawyerpuram asked them to pay the bill, the gang would threaten them at knifepoint and leave the eatery.

When the gang had dinner on Friday night, Mr. Karuppasamy and his workers asked him to pay the bill. However, they left the spot after threatening them as usual.

At around 11.45 p.m., the gang returned to the parotta stall and hacked Samuel. When Palani Murugan, who runs a nearby Aavin milk parlour, tried to save the victim, he was also attacked.

In a bid to save themselves, Devaraj and Pon Senthil Murugan fled the spot on their bike. However, the armed gang chased them and hacked the duo at Teachers’ Colony Junction, in which Pon Senthil Murugan died on the spot. Devaraj, Palani Murugan and Samuel have been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital with grievous multiple cut injuries.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, ASP, Thoothukudi, Sandeesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sathyaraj visited the spot.

Efforts are on to nab the gang that was unleashing terror in the Third Mile area.