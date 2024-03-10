GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Armed gang in Ramanathapuram assaults woman activist on yatra from Ayodhya

March 10, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old woman identified as Chipra Pathak from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly assaulted by an armed gang at Chatrakudi near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Friday night.

Following a complaint with the DSP office in Paramakudi sub-division, the police have conducted a probe.

It is said that the woman activist was on a ‘mission’ to spread the need to protect the eco-system and also called for unity among the people. She was accompanied in a vehicle by her family members. During her stoppages enroute, the activist planted saplings.

On Friday evening, she reached Paramakudi and halted. When she was proceeding towards Rameswaram, an armed gang came in a vehicle and intercepted Ms Pathak. They assaulted her and shouted her to go back to Ayodhya and escaped from the spot.

The woman activist, in her complaint, had stated that she suffered injuries on her left hand and also on the neck.

Further investigation was on.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.