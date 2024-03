Armed gang in Ramanathapuram assaults woman activist on yatra from Ayodhya

March 10, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 39-year-old woman identified as Chipra Pathak from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly assaulted by an armed gang at Chatrakudi near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Friday night.

Following a complaint with the DSP office in Paramakudi sub-division, the police have conducted a probe.

It is said that the woman activist was on a ‘mission’ to spread the need to protect the eco-system and also called for unity among the people. She was accompanied in a vehicle by her family members. During her stoppages enroute, the activist planted saplings.

On Friday evening, she reached Paramakudi and halted. When she was proceeding towards Rameswaram, an armed gang came in a vehicle and intercepted Ms Pathak. They assaulted her and shouted her to go back to Ayodhya and escaped from the spot.

The woman activist, in her complaint, had stated that she suffered injuries on her left hand and also on the neck.

Further investigation was on.