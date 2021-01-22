Armed gang attacks mason, robs him

Madurai

A four-member gang robbed ₹ 700 from a mason after inflicting cut injury on his head at Vadipatti on Wednesday night.

The police said M. Saravanan (27) of Sholavandan was waiting on the Dindigul highway near a hotel to return home after work at around 9.30 p.m.

The armed gang that came on two motorbikes, approached him and threatened him to part with valuables. However, as he resisted, one of them hit on his head with a knife and caused bleeding injuries.

Even as he lost balance, they snatched ₹ 700 from him and fled the scene.

The police said that the accused were wearing helmets.

Vadipatti police are investigating.

Meanwhile in another incident on the same day on the same road, an unidentified accused had snatched two sovereigns of gold chain at Pasumpon Nagar at Sholavandan.

D. Kalrani, who has a tender coconut shop at Sholavandan bus stop, was returning home with her daughter-in-law, the bike-borne accused who came from behind yanked her gold chain and escaped at around 6.30 p.m. The Sholavandan police are investigating.