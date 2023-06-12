Arjun Sampath moves HC to get cases against him quashed

June 12, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath has filed two separate petitions before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to get cases pending against him before Dindigul and Rajapalayam Judicial Magistrate Courts quashed.

Justice G. Ilangovan sought response from the State and adjourned the hearing in the case till June 16. The petitioner said the case before the Dindigul Judicial Magistrate had been pending since 2017 and the one before the Rajapalayam Judicial Magistrate had been pending since 2021.

He said Dindigul police booked him and a few others following his speech at Dindigul Press Club in 2016. He said he expressed his opinion against building of a memorial for Tipu Sultan, and he was booked for indulging in provocative speech.

With regard to the case pending before the Rajapalayam Judicial Magistrate, he said in 2019 he engaged in canvassing votes in the parliamentary elections. He was told that he indulged in canvassing votes without the permission of the Assistant Electoral Officer, and a case was registered for violating the election rules.

The petitioner said both the cases were foisted with an ulterior motive and sought them quashed.