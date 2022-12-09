  1. EPaper
Arid land development scheme inspected 

December 09, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj inspected the arid land development programme being implemented at Thalaikaattupuram village near Ettaiyapuram on Friday.

 As the thorny bushes grown abundantly on 32 acres of land belonging to 16 farmers in Thalaikaattupuram village have been removed to be brought under cultivation, two deep borewells have been sunk in this land. Solar-powered pumps have been fitted in these deep borewells to supply water for raising plants through micro irrigation systems.

 “As of now, black gram has been cultivated on 24 acres and sunflower on 7 acres,” said Dr. Senthil Raj, who also inspected two farm ponds formed under this scheme and also the community tank supplying water to the village.

 When the Collector inspected Thalaikaattupuram village panchayat office, overhead tank in the village and construction of ration shop, school and anganvadi buildings, he asked the officials to complete the work at the earliest.

 Joint Director of Agriculture S.I. Mohideen accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

