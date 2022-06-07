Archaeologists find brick structure at Sivakalai

Archaeologists excavating Sivakalai site in the district have found constructions made with bricks.

As part of the ongoing third phase of the excavation at Sivakalai on an outlay of ₹29 lakh allotted by the State government, 18 pits have been dug in Sri Moolakkarai, Parakkiramapandian Thiradu, Pottalkottai Thiradu and the adjoining areas, from where 35 burial urns, beads, pieces of bangles, ear rings, sharp objects made of bones, stamps, etc., have been unearthed.

When excavation was carried out in Parakkiramapandian Thiradu area on Tuesday, the excavators found a structure made with bricks, each measuring 25 cm in length , 16 cm in width and 5 cm in height.

“When excavation was done in the same area last year, we found similar structures built with bricks and hence the excavation, to be continued till September 3, is expected to yield more interesting findings,” an archaeologist said.