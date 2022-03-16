Archaeological excavation begins at Thulukkarpatti

The site covers 36 acres, and it may be extended, says Minister

Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, along with Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, launches excavation work at Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday.

Archaeological excavation on the banks of Nambiyar river at Thulukkarpatti in Radhapuram taluk in the district commenced on Wednesday evening.

Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, along with Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, formally inaugurated the exercise in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu and Director of Archaeology Sivanandam.

Since red, black, black and red tiles, black and red tiles with white spots and burial urns were found in this archaeological site that covers 36 acres, it was decided to start the excavation along the Nambiyar here to unearth the rich culture of ancient Tamils, their living conditions, the objects they used during the iron-age, etc.

“As the Thulukkarpatti civilization is said to have flourished during the same period of 3,000-year-old Sivakalai and Aditchanallur civilizations in Thoothukudi district, the excavation will throw light on some interesting findings. Like Keeladi, Thulukkarpatti will also find a place in the world archaeological map,” Mr. Thennarasu said, adding that the excavation would be extended to adjoining areas if necessary.

He said 98% of the project report on ‘Porunai Museum’, to be established in Tirunelveli, to showcase the artefacts being recovered at Sivakalai, Aditchanallur and other places in this region had been completed

On reviving Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone by ensuring huge industrial investments, Mr. Thennarasu said: “You will soon get very good news in this connection.”

Director of the Excavation at Thulukkarpatti Site K. Vasanthakumar and Joint Director T. Kaleeswaran were present.