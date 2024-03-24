GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AR policewoman ends life in Thoothukudi

March 24, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

An armed reserve policewoman in Thoothukudi allegedly ended her life at her residence in Thoothukudi on Sunday.  

According to police, Haripriya (28) who was working as AR personnel in Thoothukudi was living with her second husband at her residence. As she was undergoing some issues with her family, she was under stress for the past few days.  

Thenpakkam police have registered a case regarding her death.  (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

