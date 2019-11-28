Appear before Investigating officer

MADURAI
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed a parent who has sought anticipatory bail apprehending arrest for his alleged involvement in the NEET impersonation case to appear before the investigating officer.
Hearing the plea for anticipatory bail, Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the parent to cooperate with the investigating officer. The court said the plea for anticipatory bail could be taken up for hearing subsequently.
