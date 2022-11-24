  1. EPaper
Anti-microbial Awareness Week observed

November 24, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

THOOTHUKUDI

The World Anti-microbial Awareness Week was organised in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital to create awareness among the public of microbes, their activities and the use of antibiotics.

Addressing the meeting, Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakumar said microbes, in a bid to protect them from the modern antibiotics, were constantly undergoing genetic mutation and hence being a major challenge to the field of medicine. Consequently, researches had to be continued to tackle the new mutated microbes coming up everyday.

Patients should visit qualified physicians to get their medical advice for taking antibiotics, which should be taken only as prescribed by the physicians. Since the antibiotics taken in excess would cause serious ailments, patients should strictly follow the regimen prescribed by the physician, he said.

 A range of competitions were organised by the medical and nursing students and the winners were honoured with prizes during today’s celebrations.

 The doctors of Department of Microbiology and the medicos distributed to the public coming to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital the pamphlets detailing diseases being caused by the microbes and appealed to them not to take any medicine without prescription by a qualified physician. They also explained to the public about the harmful effects of the medicines being taken without proper medical advice.

 Resident Medical Officer, TKMCH, Silas Jayamani, Deputy Medical Superintendent Kumaran and Head, Department of Microbiology, Jayamurugan were present.

