Anti-COVID-19 operation moves to top gear

Violators of protocol will face severe punishments, say officials

With COVID-19 new cases spreading rapidly everyday, the district administrations have put anti-COVID-19 operations into top gear by involving all stakeholders.

Addressing a review meeting here on Friday, District Collector V. Vishnu said the public should cooperate with the district administration in containing the viral infection by ensuring physical distancing while visiting public places and wearing masks without fail even though they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The aged and the children should avoid visiting crowded places, festivals, celebrations etc. to protect themselves from the viral infection.

Besides washing hands with soap, sanitizer should be applied frequently to kill the virus on returning home from work or shopping. The public should ensure at least 3-feet gap to avoid the infection.

Those who have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms should get screened at the primary health centres or the government hospitals so as to start the right line of treatment at the earliest. Moreover, Bharat Labs, Arthi Labs, Liberty Labs and Shifa Labs have been permitted to conduct investigations for COVID-19. The government has fixed the COVID-19 tests in these labs at ₹ 2,500 under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and ₹ 3,000 for others.

“Since we’ve got sufficient number of beds in the government hospitals and the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital dedicated for COVID-19 patients, there is no need for fear or panic. At the same time, those who violate the COVID-19 protocol will be fined,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector said the public could contact 0462 – 2501012 / 2501070 or 1077 or WhatsApp (94999 33893) to register complaints regarding COVID-19 or get their doubts clarified

District Revenue Officer A. Perumal, Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, M. Ravichandran , Deputy Director of Health Services Varadharajan and senior officials from the Department of Public Health, Health Services participated in the meeting.

In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthil Raj chaired a review meeting in which it was decided to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols especially in market places, industries, commercial establishments, private offices, hotels, restaurants, government offices etc. Anyone allowing COVID-19 protocol violation will have to face severe punishments mandated by the government.

Industrial houses should vaccinate their workers against the viral infection and the larger business establishments would be allowed to function only with 50% staff. Buses should take only the permitted number of passengers. Cinema halls, commercial complexes, shopping malls, eateries and restaurants should allow only 50% customers at any given time.

“All other conditions stipulated by the Tamil Nadu Government will also be in force,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar distributed ‘kabasurakudineer’ to the public near Cruz Fernandez statue.