Anti-CAA protesters give up month-long agitation

Madurai
Hundreds of people from the Muslim community on Friday took out a massive procession from Jinna Thidal in Mehaboobpalayam up to railway station and back before winding up their Shaheen Bagh-like protest.
The agitators, who were squatting on Jinnah Tidal for 36 days pressing the Centre to revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act day and night gave their protest following the emergency situation arising out of Corona threat.
The protesters, including women and children, started the rally from Mehaboobpalayam and reached the railway station main entrance. The leaders explained their stand for giving up the protest. They demanded the State Government to pass a resolution in the Assembly not to implement National Population Register and National Register of Citizenship.
