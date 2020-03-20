Madurai

Anti-CAA protesters give up month-long agitation

Muslims taking out a procession in Madurai on Friday.

Muslims taking out a procession in Madurai on Friday.  

Madurai

Hundreds of people from the Muslim community on Friday took out a massive procession from Jinna Thidal in Mehaboobpalayam up to railway station and back before winding up their Shaheen Bagh-like protest.

The agitators, who were squatting on Jinnah Tidal for 36 days pressing the Centre to revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act day and night gave their protest following the emergency situation arising out of Corona threat.

The protesters, including women and children, started the rally from Mehaboobpalayam and reached the railway station main entrance. The leaders explained their stand for giving up the protest. They demanded the State Government to pass a resolution in the Assembly not to implement National Population Register and National Register of Citizenship.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 10:33:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/anti-caa-protesters-give-up-month-long-agitation/article31122052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY