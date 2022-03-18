Annual investiture ceremony of Freemasonry

The annual investiture of South Indian Regional Grand Lodge, Freemasonry, will be held at Dwaraka Palace in Madurai on March 19 and 20.

V. Rajendran Lodge was consecrated by the Most Worshipful Brother Anish Kumar Sharma, the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of India, here on Friday. Regional Grand Master of South India V.G. Madhusudhanan told the reporters that they expected more than a thousand people from across India to attend the ceremony.

Freemasonry, one of the oldest fraternal international organisations, was established in Madurai more than 130 years ago. Currently, there were five craft lodges in the city and about 22,000 freemasons in the country. “Believing in the Fatherhood of God and Brotherhood of Man” is the motto of Freemasonry, he said.

The prerequisites for joining the institution were completion 21 years of age, faith in a supreme power and knowledge of English language. The institution did not solicit membership and admitted men irrespective of caste, creed or religion.