Animal statues taken on truck damage power cables

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation imposed fine on a contractor as tall statues of animals taken by him in a mini lorry for installing them in a park cause damage to electric cables besides bringing down four electric poles here on Tuesday.

When the statues of giraffe, dinosaur, peacock and other wild animals, all made with cement, were taken in a mini lorry to be installed in an upcoming park at Kathirvel Nagar here under the Smart City programme, the tall statues hit the power cables while crossing Buckle Channel Road at Devaki Nagar.

As the cables got entangled around the neck of the ‘giraffe’ and ‘dinosaur’ standing on the moving truck, four electric poles were brought down in the impact. Since power supply in this area was stopped in view of maintenance work, major mishap was averted.

A TANGEDCO team, led by Assistant Engineer Perumal, rushed to the spot to reinstall the uprooted electric poles and restore the damaged electric cables.

Following formal inquiry, TANGEDCO imposed a fine of Rs. 47,250 on the contractor for damaging the properties of TANGEDCO and failing to take precautionary measures.