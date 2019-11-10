An eco-friendly women’s initiative in Madurai finds firm footing

P. Maheshwari has contributed around ₹1 lakh to her household in three years by making jute bags ever since she became part of ‘Go Green’, a company set up by women in Madurai. The organisation, which was initially started as Madurai Jute Cluster, an initiative by Voluntary Association of People’s Service (VAPS), is all set to be registered with the support of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Tuesday.

Go Green, comprising 300 women from different parts of the district, makes eco-friendly jute bags of different shapes and sizes and regularly lends itself to customisation.

Madurai Jute Cluster was formed five years ago to ensure that women were trained to ensure a sustained livelihood through channelling various corporate social responsibility funds, said A. Elamathi, Project Lead. It became a sort of facilitating centre with tailoring machines and material as women there required support prior to launching their own business, she said.

“We began by training at least 6,000 women through CSR funds, but our contributors kept asking us what their social return on investment. Unless there is hand holding for organisations led by women, they will be unlikely to do successful businesses. They cannot market their products or get a steady number of orders,” said Ms. Elamathi.

A baseline survey that she conducted showed that women had problems in getting financial credit, machinery, technical upgradation and family support. Then the organisation and NABARD came together to form ‘Off-Farm Producer Organisation’.

Women from different blocks like Madurai East, Madurai West, Alanganallur, Vadipatti, Melur, Sellur and Thondaneri now owned shares in Go Green, said Ms. Elamathi.

They make cloth and jute bags, laptop bags, files, handbags, purses, pouches, shopping and sling bags and set a profit margin of 40% on most orders.

Maheshwari, who is on the board of directors, said being a part of this cluster of 300 women had changed her life. “I am now referred to as ‘Madam’ by those whom I train. I have confidence to travel outside my house – something that my husband never allowed until two years ago. I wonder if I would have become more successful had I joined this organisation earlier,” she said.

M. Mathaneswari, another member of the board of directors, said she could now adopt any style by just looking at products. She never felt more confident about herself, she added.

Ms. Elamathi said they want to build a large-scale facilitation centre with digital printers, computers, cutting equipment and power machines to allow more women to work freely..