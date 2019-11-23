‘An anti-dalit move’

MADURAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday said that government order issued to release of 13 life convicts responsible for the massacre of six dalit men in Melavalavu in 1997 was anti-dalit. “I have conveyed this to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” he said.

Speaking to media persons, he said the Tamil Nadu government had set a wrong precedent by allowing the convicts to be released from the Madurai central prison on account of good conduct and to mark the MGR centenary celebrations.

The MP added that the committee in-charge of organising jallikattu at Palamedu was not inclusive as it did not have Scheduled Caste members to be representatives. “The Collector must take this issue into cognisance,” he said.