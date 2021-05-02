AMMK has mixed impact in seats in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam was projected to cut into the AIADMK vote bank in southern districts. However, it could fare well only in three out of six Assembly constituencies it had fielded its candidates.

Sitting MLA, M.S.R. Rajavarman took the top position with most number of votes. He secured 32,916 votes which proved detrimental to the victory of AIADMK candidate, R.K. Ravichandran, who lost to DMK’s A.R.R. Raghuraman by a margin of 11,179 votes.

Similarly, the votes secured by AMMK candidate, K. Kalimuthu (7,623 votes) in Rajapalayam Assembly seat was well above the margin of votes (3,789 votes) between the winner (DMK’s S. Thangapandian) and Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajendra Bhalaji.

However, the AMMK candidate, S. Sangeetha Priya’s vote (23,682) could not stop the ruling party candidate, E.M. Manraj, to emerge victorious. He has secured 12,738 more votes than Congress candidate, P.S.W. Madhava Rao.

But, other AMMK candidates, G. Samikalai (9,893 votes) of Sivakasi Assembly seat and K.K. Sivasamy of Tiruchuli constituency (6,441 votes) could not make a mark.