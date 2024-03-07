Ambasamudram GH to be upgraded into District Headquarters Hospital

March 07, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Ambasamudram Government Hospital is to be upgraded into District Headquarters Hospital with more facilities to ensure better medical care to people in the western part of the district, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said on Thursday.

Addressing a mass contact programme held at Ayansingampatti under Ambasamudram taluk, he said steps had been initiated to upgrade the Ambasamudram Government Hospital into District Headquarters Hospital after the government cleared the proposal. Hence, the upgraded hospital would get more facilities in near future so that patients from the region would enjoy better medical treatment here instead of travelling all the way to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

“When the hospital is upgraded to District Headquarters Hospital, it will get more doctors, nurses, diagnostic facilities, additional buildings and other infrastructure required for ensuring better medical assistance to the people here,” he said.

The Collector, while appealing to the villagers, especially farmers, to not take loans from money lenders, urged them to get short-term and long-term loans from banks and cooperative societies, which had been instructed to give loans to beneficiaries. Since the farmers had been provided with ‘Kisan Credit Cards’, the agriculturists should make use of them for getting the loans with ease.

“The farmers can even get loans for buying cattle, erecting cattle shed etc.,” the Collector said while appealing to the local body representatives to guide the farmers in this connection.

The Collector, who received 229 petitions during the mass contact programme, disposed of 152 petitions at the event itself while the remaining 77 were handed over to the officials concerned to examine the genuineness of the petitions and explore the possibilities of fulfilling the demands. He also disbursed welfare measures worth ₹42.41 lakh to 150 beneficiaries

Dr. Karthikeyan, after participating in the mass conatact programme, paid a surprise visit to the anganvadi and the schools at Ayansingampatti along with Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain and checked the quality of lunch prepared there for the children.

Joint Director of Agriculture Muruganandam, Project Officer, Mahalir Thittam, Lakuvan, Ambasamudram panchayat union chairman Bharani Sekar and senior government officials participated in the meeting.